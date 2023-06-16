"Isn’t that your sister & cousin?" - Dillon Danis swarmed with troll comments after posing with two women in 'rip-off Ric Flair' style

Dillon Danis' attempt to replicate famous wrestler Ric Flair ended in tatters after fans trolled the MMA personality online.

'El Jefe' emerged onto the MMA scene following his work as Conor McGregor's Brazilian jiu-jitsu coach. A former jiu-jitsu world champion, Danis has also competed in Bellator MMA and holds a professional record of 2-0.

However, Dillon Danis last competed in MMA in 2019, and his lack of activity combined with his brash and provocative persona, has caused fans to consistently troll him.

Danis recently posted a photo on Twitter alongside two women, with the Bellator fighter quoting Ric Flair. He said:

"remember this girls, none of you can be first, but all of you can be next"

See the post below:

Dillon Danis took the quote from an interview with Ric Flair during his pro-wrestling days, who had said:

"Girls, after it's all over, remember, none of you can ever be first but there's a whole bunch of ya out there that might be next!"

Watch the video below:

Danis' post was met with hilarity, with the MMA world trolling him relentlessly. @OceanicMMA poked fun at the 29-year-old American by saying:

"Isn't that your sister and cousin?"

@Boogerbeard1 pointed out that one of the women had placed Dillon Danis in the "friend zone":

"I like how the one is prominently displaying her ring so we all know you're never maiking it past the friend zone."

@HughJassIsBack didn't seem too pleased that Danis had used a Ric Flair quote:

"I like how he blatantly ripped off Ric Flair with the quote"

Check out some more reactions below:

Victor Damone Jr. @neutrallibcon @dillondanis These are pictures 16 y/o boys take on vacation to show their friends when they get home @dillondanis These are pictures 16 y/o boys take on vacation to show their friends when they get home 😂😂

Joe Harkins @JoeHarkins16 @dillondanis Judging by that camel toe you were rocking .. they won’t be around long.. @dillondanis Judging by that camel toe you were rocking .. they won’t be around long.. 😂

𝗗𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗹🩸 @DaredevilMMA @dillondanis They on that Colby Covington payroll fr @dillondanis They on that Colby Covington payroll fr

Paul @PML_1992 @dillondanis I feel like you got 0 attention as a child and that’s why you crave it now @dillondanis I feel like you got 0 attention as a child and that’s why you crave it now

Makodanko @SodiumBezoate @dillondanis I had a daughter who was interested in Dylan Dennis I'd be one pissed off Dad knowing I did something wrong @dillondanis I had a daughter who was interested in Dylan Dennis I'd be one pissed off Dad knowing I did something wrong

Dillon Danis and Ali Abdelaziz trade words on Twitter

Dillon Danis and famous MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz recently went to war on Twitter. The tension between Danis and Abdelaziz stems from the notorious beef between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. 'El Jefe' served as McGregor's jiu-jitsu coach and Abdelaziz was Nurmagomedov's manager at the time.

Abdelaziz called out Danis after 'El Jefe' took aim an Islam Makhachev, another client of the MMA manager. The pair then went back-and-forth online, with Danis bringing up 'evidence' of legal documents involving Ali Abdelaziz in something illicit.

Abdelaziz said:

"Stop talking trash to the champion you bum"

Danis responded with another reference, this time quoting Conor McGregor:

"How's Noah?"

The pair continued their back-and-forth, which can be seen below.

Dillon Danis @dillondanis Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 Noah is actually a big guy now he can slap you too, you are an embarrassment twitter.com/dillondanis/st… Noah is actually a big guy now he can slap you too, you are an embarrassment twitter.com/dillondanis/st… How would you know? You abandoned him when you became an informant for being a terrorist. twitter.com/aliabdelaziz00… How would you know? You abandoned him when you became an informant for being a terrorist. twitter.com/aliabdelaziz00…

'El Jefe' then uploaded legal documents mentioning Ali Abdelaziz.

