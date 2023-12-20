Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski set the standard as Belal Muhammad critiques Leon Edwards for his marketing shortcomings

Belal Muhammad has been critical of Leon Edwards' refusal to face him in a rematch, especially in the aftermath of the Englishman's now second title defense of his welterweight strap. But on a recent UFC Unfiltered interview, 'Remember the Name' took aim at Edwards' unwillingness to engage in fight promotion.

Edwards is an exceptional technician as a fighter. Unfortunately, his low finishing rate has not endeared him to most fans, barring his legendary head kick knockout over Kamaru Usman, which is only one of three knockouts/TKOs he has scored in 17 UFC fights. This is made worse by his fairly bland personality.

Muhammad, who has been campaigning for a rematch with Edwards, has taken issue with the welterweight champion's lack of marketing instinct, given the Englishman's continued refusal to face him again. He even referenced Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski.

"He hasn't really said anything. He's very bad at promotion. He's not good at it. When you look at guys like Adesanya or even Volkanovski, after they win a fight, they're already picking out their next opponent. They're getting in the face, they're getting the camera on them. And I'm like, 'Why aren't you doing this? Do you not like money? Do you understand what self-promotion is?' He doesn't. Even with the Colby buildup, there wasn't a lot of buildup until fight week."

There is no confirmation from the UFC on who Edwards will face next. However, was the promotion meritocratic, Muhammad, who is ranked No.2 and below only Kamaru Usman—who lost to 'Rocky' in his last welterweight bout—and the champion, would be the next unquestioned title challenger.

Belal Muhammad's five-fight win streak

Besides a no-contest against Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad has been victorious in nine of his last ten fights. Unfortunately, due to the no-contest with Edwards, the Palestinian-American's win streak is now a five-fight win streak since that bout. However, it is among one of the most impressive currently in the UFC.

His last five wins consist of former title challenger Gilbert Burns, Sean Brady—to whom 'Remember the Name' handed his first-ever loss—Vicente Luque, former title challenger Stephen Thompson and former two-time title challenger Demian Maia.