Israel Adesanya gives immediate sarcastic reaction to Sean Strickland's "sh*t show" attack on Dricus du Plessis

Israel Adesanya has sarcastically reacted to Sean Srickland's attack on Dricus du Plessis.

Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis made headlines this past weekend at UFC 296 after having a physical altercation. The two were already at odds from the recent UFC seasonal press conference when du Plessis brought up Strickland's father beating him as a kid.

The comments certainly did not sit well with the UFC middleweight champion who decided to attack du Plessis during UFC 296. Thankfully, the security was quick to de-escalate the altercation, and 'Tarzan' was then escorted out of the arena.

Reacting to the incident in a recently posted YouTube video, former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya gave a rather sarcastic reaction. While recalling how his critics used to call him "embarrassing as a champion", 'The Last Stylebender' said:

"At least he didn't call him a n*gga. So, you know? Fully respectable champions and title challengers, it's what they did you know, 'Oh Israel is so embarrassing as a champion'...but then this is what they do, they sucker punch them. He actually did, he jumped over the chair, sucker punched him and they had a little scrap. But I like it, I like a sh*t show."

Catch his comments in the video below (11:33):

Chael Sonnen believes Israel Adesanya will be back for UFC 300

The UFC 300 has been the talk of the town lately and new speculations about the potential main event for the card arise daily. While for the longest time it was believed that Conor McGregor would headline the card, Chael Sonnen has offered a rather different take.

According to Sonnen, McGregor might not even feature on the card. He believes that the main event of UFC 300 would most likely be a title fight and he does not see the Irishman fighting on the undercard.

While speaking about how Israel Adesanya might be one half of the main event against the winner of Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis, which is set to go down in January at UFC 297, Chael Sonnen said:

"I believe that the big rush on getting [Du Plessis] and Strickland together is because, either Adesanya is coming back... And I do think Adesanya, particularly against Du Plessis, but Adesanya in a rematch with Sean as well, would be very main event worthy."

Watch the video below from 3:10: