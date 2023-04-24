Israel Adesanya recently recaptured his middleweight crown from his longtime nemesis, Alex Pereira. While 'The Last Stylebender' is well-known for his success inside the octagon, the reigning UFC middleweight champion has also developed an internet following for his reactions to fights on his official YouTube channel.

This past Saturday, WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis faced formerly undefeated superstar Ryan Garcia. Many fighters watched the event, including Adesanya, who posted a video of his reaction to the body shot that brought an end to the bout. The New Zealander immediately identified the body shot.

He described the knockout blow as a "phantom" due to its speed and slick nature. As he clapped in awe of Davis' performance, Adesanya said the following:

"Wow. Phantom. That's the ghost, I call that the ghost! That's the ghost."

Watch Israel Adesanya's full reaction to Davis vs. Garcia below:

The middleweight kingpin described the knockout blow in such a manner due to the fact that many fans didn't initially see the blow. Instead, they simply witnessed Ryan Garcia's delayed reaction to the liver shot. Other UFC fighters reacted to the bout, such as Conor McGregor.

The Irishman went backstage to console Garcia in his effort against 'Tank', while expressing his desire to see a rematch between the pair.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Conor McGregor provided words of encouragement to Ryan Garcia after #DavisGarcia Conor McGregor provided words of encouragement to Ryan Garcia after #DavisGarcia https://t.co/iSaE6eAVf0

What's next for Israel Adesanya?

Israel Adesanya is fresh off a win against Alex Pereira. The two men have a rivalry that spans years and two different sports. 'The Last Stylebender' suffered two defeats to 'Poatan' in kickboxing before a third loss came his way at UFC 281, this time in MMA. However, Adesanya exacted his revenge at UFC 287.

Not only did he finally defeat Pereira, but he did so via knockout. After reclaiming his 185 lbs title, he issued a public challenge to Dricus du Plessis at the UFC 287 post-fight press conference. The two men have exchanged words due to the South African's previous statements.

The surging South African contender questioned whether the titles won by Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman ever went to Nigeria as opposed to New Zealand and the United States. This has drawn the ire of two of the UFC's top Nigerian fighters.

While Dricus du Plessis is currently scheduled to face Robert Whittaker, 'The Last Stylebender' hopes that the South African emerges victorious. He retweeted du Plessis' recent Twitter post, writing:

"Please win."

