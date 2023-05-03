Israel Adesanya looks back at the time he "owned" troll with savage response to question about gender stereotypes

Israel Adesanya is one of the most polarizing figures in modern-day MMA. 'The Last Stylebender' is either loved by his loyal fanbase or hated by his detractors. His fans, however, had cause to celebrate after his stunning knockout win against Alex Pereira at UFC 287, for which he recaptured his UFC middleweight crown.

After his victory, the Nigerian-born Kiwi striking specialist took to Instagram to host a Q&A where he urged fans to ask him any non-fight related questions. One fan decided to troll him with a gender-related question. Adesanya, however, returned fire and recently reminisced on Twitter about the time he "owned" the troll in question.

Check out the tweet below:

The troll specifically asked Adesanya why he wears fake nails yet preaches about masculinity. 'The Last Stylebender' responded by highlighting his freedom to do as he pleases, and that his main reason for doing so is that it sparks outrage among insecure men, whose reactions entertain him:

"I do what I want. Da**q are you gonna do about it. Lol it's been a while since I got drip tips but they'll be back. Tbh one of the main reasons I like my nails did is because they piss off sooooo many insecure men. If something that doesn't involve or hurt you can generate that kind of outrage reaction out of you...then I own you."

On Twitter, a fan recently posted a screenshot of Israel Adesanya's response to the troll, expressing their happiness over how he dealt with the situation. This caused 'The Last Stylebender' to retweet the fan's post while jokingly repeating his statement about "owning" the troll.

Israel Adesanya generates controversy by praising Andrew Tate

After defeating Alex Pereira at UFC 287 finally exacting his revenge on his long-time nemesis, Israel Adesanya quickly drew more attention to himself. He first issued a public threat to South African fighter Dricus du Plessis at the UFC 287 post-fight press conference and expressed his desire to face him.

However, he isn't just focused on who his next opponent inside the octagon will be. Israel Adesanya also courted controversy by making a complimentary statement about Andrew Tate, who is currently under house arrest while Polish authorities investigate him for rape and human trafficking charges:

"At least read the article before you make an informed decision. And sometimes even the articles, depends where you get it from, they could be salacious, slanderous, misleading, but Jordan, Andrew, Dave Goggins, guys like that, they are the ones who are really pushing men to be accountable as men. You know, the world right now is trying to soften us."

