Israel Adesanya reacts after Frances Tiafoe claims Tennis is the hardest sport in the world

Israel Adesanya has just responded to Frances Tiafoe's recent claims that tennis is the world's most difficult sport. ESPN shared a quote of the tennis star's thoughts in an Instagram post. Naturally, this drew many users to the post's comment section. Among those whose interest it drew was Adesanya himself.

As a mixed martial artist, 'The Last Stylebender' is known for participating in one of the most physically and mentally demanding sports globally. So, while he was respectful to Tiafoe for his remarks, he did offer a reminder that fighting is an extremely difficult sport itself.

Ultimately, Adesanya acknowledged that difficulty is a subjective experience that varies from person to person.

"It's all relative to each individual. Especially playing sports at the highest level. Fighting pretty hard th, respect."

Israel Adesanya's response to Frances Tiafoe's claim

Regarding his sport of MMA, Adesanya had embarked on a brief hiatus after losing his middleweight strap to Sean Strickland at UFC 293. However, 'The Last Stylebender' only did so to heal from an accumulation of undisclosed injuries that he has now recovered from.

Following Dricus du Plessis' title-winning efforts at UFC 298, he was called out by the South African for a bout, which he accepted. In fact, Adesanya claims to have accepted the fight for a UFC 300 date. Unfortunately, du Plessis sustained significant damage from his war with Strickland.

Thus, he was in no physical condition to make such a quick turnaround, electing to heal, much like Adesanya himself, who opted to recover after his own loss to Strickland.

Israel Adesanya will become a three-time UFC champion if he beats Dricus du Plessis

Throughout UFC middleweight history, there has never been a three-time champion. Outside of Israel Adesanya, those who lost the title never regained it. Meanwhile, the former kickboxer racked up five title defenses in his first reign before reclaiming it following a TKO loss to Alex Pereira.

Expand Tweet

After losing the title to Strickland, he is now in a position to reclaim it for a third time once he faces Dricus du Plessis next. However, he will have a difficult task ahead of him as the South African is currently undefeated in the UFC.