Israel Adesanya shares unexpected response to what Francis Ngannou should do next in his career

Israel Adesanya along with Kamaru Usman joined Francis Ngannou for his ring walk during last weekend's crossover clash with Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia.

Legends from boxing, MMA and several other sports congregated in the Middle East to watch the former UFC heavyweight champion take on the WBC heavyweight champion.

The clash was highly anticipated, but few expected Ngannou to provide a tough test for Fury. However, 'The Predator' stunned the world by going toe-to-toe with the Brit for all 10 rounds in a close split-decision loss.

Ngannou dropped 'The Gypsy King' with a left hook in Round 3, the biggest moment of the fight, and landed more power punches than his opponent.

Many expect Ngannou to remain in boxing, with potential fights against Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua having been mentioned. The consensus is also that 'The Predator' would earn more for another boxing fight than he would if he transitioned back to MMA.

Israel Adesanya, who recently broke down his experience in Saudi Arabia on his YouTube channel, was asked what he would like to see Francis Ngannou do next. 'The Last Stylebender' shared a surprising answer:

"I haven't thought about it, to be honest. But first thing, if I'm being honest, I wanna see him in MMA... What do I want to see? I want to see him in MMA. With who? I don't know, I wasn't thinking that far."

Israel Adesanya continued:

"I like fighting. And I like Francis boxing. It's exciting, yes, but I'd say put him with... I don't know, I didn't think that far ahead. I just want to see him use all f***ing limbs."

Watch the video below from 16:00:

Israel Adesanya's amusing reaction to Francis Ngannou crowning himself 'Table Tennis world champion'

Francis Ngannou entered his bout with Tyson Fury last weekend as a +1080 underdog, with few giving him much of a chance.

Prior to the fight, Fury was quoted saying that his clash with Ngannou was the equivalent of Novak Djokovic playing the table tennis world champion at Wimbledon.

But 'The Predator' surprised all, including Fury, and gave 'The Gypsy King' what he described as his "toughest fight in 10 years."

Following the fight, Ngannou took to X to declare himself the "Table Tennis champion of the world."

Israel Adesanya shared an amusing reaction to his friend's post and wrote:

"Great serve!"

