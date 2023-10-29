Israel Adesanya shares witty reaction to Francis Ngannou crowning himself the “Table Tennis” world champion following Tyson Fury clash

Israel Adesanya joined Francis Ngannou for the former UFC champion's much-anticipated boxing debut against Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Ngannou entered the ring as a massive +1080 underdog, and few expected him to provide 'The Gypsy King' with much of a challenge.

But fans and fighters around the world looked on in amazement as Francis Ngannou was able to go toe-to-toe with Tyson Fury for all 10 rounds. 'The Predator' dropped Fury with a crisp left hook in the third round, the most notable moment of the fight, and many who watched believed Ngannou won the bout.

Prior to the fight, Tyson Fury was quoted saying that his clash with Ngannou was the equivalent of Novak Djokovic facing the table tennis world champion at Wimbledon.

Following his incredible performance, Ngannou took to X to declare he was the "Table Tennis champion of the world." His post caught the eye of Israel Adesanya, who reacted with a quip of his own:

"Great serve!"

See the posts below:

Israel Adesanya also posted a heartfelt message to Ngannou following his staggering showing against Tyson Fury:

"Against all odds and coming out on TOP‼️ Stepping into the squared circle and going toe to toe with the greatest heavyweight in boxing. My brother @francisngannou…you shook up the WORLD‼️"

Israel Adesanya shares interesting response to being asked about his UFC return

Israel Adesanya was defeated by Sean Strickland at UFC 293 in rather unexpected fashion, with 'Tarzan' dominating Adesanya for almost the entire fight en route to a unanimous decision win.

Adesanya was a heavy favorite entering fight night, with many expecting him to replicate Alex Pereira's KO win over Strickland in 2022.

But Israel Adesanya was dropped early in Round 1 by 'Tarzan', and 'The Last Stylebender' appeared to struggle to find his rhythm as the fight progressed.

His performance left many confused about what they had just watched, including UFC president Dana White. There were suggestions that Adesanya's incredible strength of schedule, including 11 title fights since 2019, was a reason for his lackluster showing at UFC 293.

In the weeks following the bout, Adesanya announced that he would be taking an extended break from fighting, but did not share a possible return date.

'The Last Stylebender' was in Saudi Arabia for Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou, where he was asked if he would be fighting in 2024. Adesanya said:

"I’m not dead. I’m alive. Calm down, n***a, I’m alive. I’m still kicking so yeah, we here. 2027. Look for the return. I’ll see you there"