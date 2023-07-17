Istela Nunes arm break: How the injury happened, the latest on her condition and her plans for the future

Istela Nunes suffered a very unfortunate injury during her UFC Vegas 77 fight against Victoria Dudakova in a strawweight fight.

The Brazilian fighter was looking to impress in just her fourth fight for the company when the unexpected took place. Just thirty seconds into the fight, Dudakova shot for her opponent's leg and went for the takedown. While trying to defend the takedown, Nunes put her arm down as she was falling to the ground and it bent the wrong way, causing her elbow to break.

Viktoriya Dudakova defeats Istela Nunes via TKO (Dislocated Elbow) in the 1st at UFC Vegas 77

After her fight, the Brazilian released a statement on Instagram saying:

"Thave a lot of messages. Thank you all so much for your support and love. I'll respond to everyone when I get home. Thank you to all my fans"

She added:

"I felt very good and very strong.1 prepared alot for this fight. I knew today was my night, this was my fight. But I will come back stronger and show you all again."

Istela Nunes shares a gruesome X-ray photo of her injury

Istela Nunes was looking to turn her luck around in the UFC against Dudakova after suffering a defeat in her last three fights in the company. She had a record of 6 wins and 4 losses before going into the fight. Following her fight and subsequent injury, the Brazilian fighter shared an x-ray photo of her elbow. UFC fans and fighters alike agreed that it was one of the worst injuries ever seen.

Istela Nunes' arm looked completely disfigured as she writhed in pain while the referee comforted her. The Brazilian, now 30, has vowed to come back stronger per her latest post on Instagram:

"Ima come back stronger than ever bet"

As of now, there is no confirmation as to how long Istela Nunes will take to return to the octagon. However, a dislocated muscle usually means a month or two of recovery depending on whether the muscle has completely torn or just got stretched. When she returns to the octagon, she will look to get back to winning ways. Her UFC contract may be on the line the next time she fights.