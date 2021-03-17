It appears as though Aljamain Sterling and coach Matt Serra are on good terms again after falling out

Aljamain Sterling seems to have mended his ties with coach Matt Serra after their fallout at UFC 259. Sterling recently took to Twitter to post a picture of himself holding the belt with Matt Serra by his side. There seems to be no bad blood between the two as the UFC bantamweight champion wrote on Twitter:

In this together no matter what!

Shortly before this, Matt Serra had come to Aljo's defense when Aljo was reportedly drawing a lot of flak over his fallout with the UFC Hall of Famer. Serra uploaded a video assuring his Instagram followers that things were cordial between the two. Matt Serra said in an Instagram video:

"People have been giving Aljamain Sterling a lot of hate. One because of the knee, and two because they think me and him have some beef or something like that. It’s true, I’m stepping away from cornering for now, spending time with the family, but myself and the ‘Funk Master’ are always gonna be cool. I’m gonna help him defend this belt.”

Why did Aljamain Sterling fall out with Matt Serra?

Aljamain Sterling did not have long-time coach Matt Serra in his corner when he stepped into the octagon against Petr Yan at UFC 259. Shortly after the fight, Matt Serra announced his decision to walk away from cornering as he was hurt by Aljamain Sterling dumping him for a new coach. Serra said on an episode of UFC Unfiltered:

“Going forward, I think it’s better now to make an exit on a high note. I always loved cornering, but what’s going on for the next fight? Is it me and Eric Nicksick doing rock-paper-scissors to see who gets in the corner? I have a family I don’t need to take. I mean, I will always be in this kid’s corner – just not physically. It’s not by my choice but by the choices that were made here. So I’m just going to retire altogether from the whole cornering thing."

Matt Serra, however, did not hold anything against either Aljamain Sterling or Erik Nicksick, who is an Xtreme Couture coach.