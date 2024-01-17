“It brought me down” – Redemption-seeking Liam Nolan admits loss to Sinsamut was a tough pill to swallow

‘Lethal’ Liam Nolan has back-to-back wins under his belt, but that isn’t stopping him from seeking redemption against Sinsamut Klinmee.

On Friday, January 12, Nolan returned from a year-long battle with multiple injuries and illnesses. He scored an impressive unanimous decision victory over Russian newcomer Ali Aliev at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video.

With wins over Eddie Abasolo and Aliev in his last two outings, ‘Lethal’ is once again circling a potential ONE world title opportunity. But first, the British striker has some business to settle with the last man to beat him under the ONE banner:

“I would like to make that fight happen again with Sinsamut,” Nolan told ONE Championship. “It was very frustrating. It brought me down a lot because I’d invested a lot of time and effort into it. But it’s time to make things count this year.”

Liam Nolan and Sinsamut Klinmee are coming off big wins in their last two outings

Sinsamut earned a brutal second-round knockout of Liam Nolan at ONE 159. Like Nolan, Sinsamut is coming off two straight wins against Victor Teixeira and Moucine Chafi in 2023.

Sinsamut made a statement in his debut at the promotion’s 10-year anniversary showcase, ONE X, finishing Nieky Holzen via second-round KO. He followed that up with his big finish of Nolan.

With the wins, Sinsamut earned two opportunities to fight two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel but came up short in both outings.

Now riding a two-fight win streak, Sinsamut could land himself another shot at 26 pounds of gold with another big win over Nolan inside the circle.

