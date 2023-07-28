"It can turn deadly real quick" - Terence Crawford urges his and Errol Spence Jr.'s teams to calm down as things heat up during presser

Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. recently fulfilled their final media obligations before their blockbuster fight on Saturday. It was the pre-fight press conference and, as is often the case with bouts this competitive, tensions were high, especially with more than just championship belts on the line.

The fight carries the potential for the winner to claim the throne of the world's pound-for-pound best boxer. Furthermore, one of them will lose an undefeated record they've spent years building. Pride and honor are on the line, and in a recent clip of the press conference shared on Twitter by talkSPORT's Michael Benson, tensions were high.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[ @ShowtimeBoxing] Terence Crawford trying to urge both his and Errol Spence's camps to keep calm with things getting heated at today's final press conference: "It can turn deadly real quick on both sides. Let's come together and make this event a success."@ShowtimeBoxing] pic.twitter.com/lSqMz05P2I

Benson shared footage of yesterday's presser, wherein Terence Crawford implored both his and Errol Spence Jr.'s respective camps to show composure as a brawl could have easily broken out. His exact words are as follows:

"Listen though, my family, Errol's family... man, you gotta calm down brother. Cause, listen man, things can get real sticky, real quick, and then everybody will say, this is what we do every time we come out. This is what we do whenever we come out. Social media, social media, my *ss. Bro, listen, listen, just like you talkin', just like you doin' all that talkin' bro, it can turn deadly real quick on both sides. So why not support your fighter? You ain't got nothin' wrong with that. Support your fighter, y'all support y'all fighter, let's come together and make this event a success."

It was a nervy atmosphere between both camps. Fortunately, no melees broke out during the presser. Now, fans will be even more eager to watch the matchup, which is set for tomorrow night.

What did Rick Ross say about the Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. matchup?

Rapper Rick Ross is no stranger to boxing. He is known for his affiliation with the self-proclaimed face of influencer boxing Jake Paul, on behalf of whom he once offered $10 million to anyone willing to step in after both Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. were forced to withdraw from their bouts with 'The Problem Child'.

Recently, the rapper offered his thoughts on the matchup between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. Not only did he describe it as the biggest fight that most boxing fans will see in their lifetime, he also backed Terence Crawford to emerge victorious come fight night.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[ @RickRoss] Rick Ross weighs in on Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford ahead of Saturday night: "Errol Spence, you're going down."@RickRoss] pic.twitter.com/vUCIQoiqYb