“It is a challenge” – Angela Lee admits she’s still trying to find perfect balance between work and motherhood

Angela Lee called time on her career only to focus on far bigger battles and missions outside of her glorious career in MMA – and it’s one that she’s been enjoying with each passing day.

The Singaporean-American sensation rose to prominence after writing her name in the history books of the sport as the youngest athlete to hold an MMA world title as she beat Mei Yamaguchi to the inaugural crown at ONE: Ascent to Power in May 2016, aged 19.

Since then, she’s taken on one challenge after another, defended her throne on multiple occasions, and moved up a division to chase a second world title under the ONE Championship banner.

On the surface, everything seemed to be heading in a positive direction, but Angela Lee’s emotional piece on The Players’ Tribune in September opened up a world filled with depression and her personal battle with mental health.

Just 10 days after she announced all that was happening behind closed doors, ‘Unstoppable’ stepped inside the very venue where she turned pro to lay down her 26 pounds of gold before Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee’s world title clash at ONE Fight Night 14.

Since then, she’s never looked back or thought about playing the reverse card, but she does admit finding a balance between work and motherhood can be a bit daunting at times.

In an interview on Hawaii News Now, she said:

“It is a challenge, you know, trying to balance work and also being a mom to my two-year-old.”

“But, I’m so grateful for each moment and the time that I have with her 'cause I know I'm not going to get that back. So just yeah, truly cherishing each moment.”

Watch the full interview here:

Angela Lee: A true champion inside and outside the Circle

Angela Lee may have rested her gold and bid farewell to the sport on September 29, but throughout her time at ONE, she’s more than just helped pave the way for female athletes.

The 27-year-old extended a helping hand through several charitable causes across Asia in one way or another. As such, her legacy will always remain outside or inside the global stage of ONE.

From a career perspective, Angela Lee racked up 11 victories from 14 bouts – nine coming by way of finish.

As an atomweight MMA world champion, the eldest of the Lee siblings defended her gold on four occasions versus Mei Yamaguchi, Istela Nunes, Jenny Huang, and Stamp.