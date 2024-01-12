“It should definitely happen this year” – Liam Nolan wants Jonathan Haggerty-Nico Carrillo slugfest

British striking ace Liam Nolan believes there is no bigger Muay Thai fight to make this year than a Jonathan Haggerty and Nico Carrillo war, one that will renew an old sporting rivalry between England and Scotland.

Both athletes enjoyed a banner 2023, producing a combined 5-0 slate on the grandest stage of martial arts against elite opposition.

‘The General’ entered the previous year as a ranked contender but closed it out as a two-sport king with majestic performances against Nong-O Hama and Fabricio Andrade on his way to claiming the Muay Thai and kickboxing gold in the bantamweight division.

Carrillo, known as ‘King of the North’ to fight fans, finished all three opponents on ONE Friday Fights inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, including a fierce highlight-reel win over former longtime kingpin Nong-O Hama.

With the fire burning brighter than ever for both superstars, Liam Nolan believes Haggerty has found himself a deserving contender to his bantamweight Muay Thai throne.

The 26-year-old had this to say to the South China Morning Post:

“That’ll be a very good fight that [Jonathan Haggerty versus Nico Carrillo]. A very good fight, you know. I'm backing John all the way for that one, obviously. But yeah, it's a great fight. I think it should definitely happen this year.”

Liam Nolan returns at ONE Fight Night 18

On his end, Liam Nolan heads into the new year after battling through injuries, which forced him out for the majority of 2023.

But the lightweight Muay Thai athlete is ready to make a statement when he debuts inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, against Ali Aliev this week.

With three victories from his past four outings, the Londoner hopes to elevate himself into world title contention with a trademark performance over his Russian foe.

Attempting to have a go at Regian Eersel’s lightweight Muay Thai crown would be no easy task, but Liam Nolan believes he has it in him to achieve that feat before 2024 ends.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch all the action from ONE Fight Night 18 live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday, January 12.