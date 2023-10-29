“It doesn’t bother me” – Fabricio Andrade unfazed by Jonathan Haggerty’s popularity ahead of ONE Fight Night 16 clash

Jonathan Haggerty’s status as the fan-favorite at ONE Fight Night 16 doesn’t bother reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade one bit.

On Friday, November 3, fans inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and those watching around the world will be treated to a highly anticipated champion vs. champion clash as MMA titleholder Fabricio Andrade goes toe-to-toe with current ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty, with the winner being crowned the new ONE bantamweight kickboxing king.

Going into the contest, Jonathan Haggerty certainly appears to have the backing of fight fans, but none of that matters to Andrade, who knows that his skill and signature knockout power will be more than enough to get the job done.

“I think that’s normal. Jonathan Haggerty has been at ONE since the start of the day, he’s fought guys like Rodtang, he’s fought Muay Thai for a long time in ONE, so that’s normal,” Andrade told ONE Championship.

“He has a lot of fans too. Nobody has seen me fighting in striking in ONE. In China, there’s different social media, so not a lot of people know that I fought kickboxing. It doesn’t bother me.”

Fabricio Andrade goes into the bout with six straight wins under the ONE Championship banner and an 83% finish rate, including knockouts against Jeremy Pacatiw, Kwon Won Il and John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker.

However, it’s Jonathan Haggerty’s shocking first-round knockout of Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9 that appears to be fresher in the minds of fans, leading many to favor ‘The General’ in the clash of champions on November 3.

Who do you see coming out on top to become a two-division ONE world champion?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video live in U.S. primetime.