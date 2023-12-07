“It all feels right to me” – Luke Lessei says stars are aligned for ONE Championship debut

ONE Championship newcomer Luke Lessei is ready to seize the moment when he steps inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium to make his highly anticipated promotional debut.

Born and raised in the small town of Dubuque, Iowa, Lessei has been working for the past two decades to hone his skills in his father’s gym.

On Friday night, he’ll have the chance to introduce himself to the world, an opportunity he feels is the culmination of hard work and determination.

“I mean honestly the first thing I thought was this is how it's supposed to be,” Luke Lessei told the promotion in a recent interview. “Like, I've been waiting for my moment like this because there were times in my career where people thought I was just fighting chumps because like I'm not picking my fighters, obviously my opponents. So I'm like okay this is the time for me to shine.”

“Like okay, everything in my whole life has led up to this point. My first fight in ONE Championship is not against some bum because I feel like I'm meant to be not only a superstar. I feel like I'm meant to be one of them ones that evolves the game and I don't know it just it all feels right to me.”

Luke Lessei faces an incredibly tough test in ONE debut

Luke Lessei will by no means have it easy when he steps inside the Mecca of Muay Thai for the very first time at ONE Fight Night 17. Welcoming him to the promotion will be 71-win veteran ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut.

The former Muay Thai world champion has a plethora of experience against some of the biggest names in combat sports, including Giorgio Petrosyan, Chingiz Allazov, and Tawanchai. That experience will prove invaluable when he meets Lessei at ONE Championship’s all-Muay Thai event.

Will Lessei make a big first impression on martial arts’ biggest global stage, or will the veteran savvy of Jo Nattawut prove to be too much for the Midwesterner to overcome?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on December 8.