“It gets me fired up” – Tye Ruotolo can’t wait to face new challengers in next year’s ADCC

Tye Ruotolo is excited to test himself at the 2024 ADCC World Championships.

In September 2022, Ruotolo competed in the absolute division of the ADCC World Championships. The 20-year-old showcased his world-class skills by securing wins against Felipe Pena and Pedro Marinho before losing against Nicholas Meregali to earn a bronze medal.

In August 2024, the rapidly growing ADCC World Championships returns for an action-packed event inside the T-Mobile Arena. During a recent interview with ONE Championship, Tye Ruotolo had this to say about competing in next year’s tournament:

“100%, you know, anytime I see some New Waves in jiu-jitsu, obviously I'm gonna have to, you know, gonna have to look. And anytime I see some new guys doing good, it gets me fired up. I saw Elijah Dorsey take out Nicky Ryan, you know, which was a new name coming into that kind of circuit out around our weight. So it's another possible opponent.”

Tye Ruotolo continued:

“And anytime, just high-level competition going on without me in jiu-jitsu, I always feel missed out. So yeah, I'm ready to take on whoever won those trials, ready to take on all those guys. You know, whoever. I just want to fight right now. I'm so amped, so I'm ready to go.”

In the meantime, Tye Ruotolo will continue competing in submission grappling under the ONE Championship banner, where he holds a record of 4-0.

On Friday, November 3, Ruotolo looks to capitalize on his success by becoming the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion with a win at ONE Fight Night 16.

To do so, the 20-year-old must get through promotional newcomer Magomed Abdulkadirov, a Russian grappler planning to pull off an upset.

ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.