“It gives big pressure” - Roman Kryklia laments chance to win third world title in ONE Championship

Ukrainian powerhouse Roman Kryklia has chopped down every assignment in ONE Championship with ease, and he plans to do exactly the same when he returns to action early next month.The two-division, two-sport king steps back inside the Circle to trade leather against undefeated Turkish slugger Samet Agdeve for the inaugural ONE heavyweight kickboxing world title.Their scheduled five-round tie serves as the main event of ONE Fight Night 37 in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, November 7.Ahead of his eighth promotional appearance, Roman Kryklia opened up about how he overcomes the pressure he faces with each passing test.&quot;When you become a champion, you feel pressure more and more with time. People see me as the most dominant heavyweight striker in the world. It gives big pressure, but I don’t care because of my discipline,&quot; the 34-year-old shared.A win over the promotional newcomer next month will see the Champ Belts martial artist become a triple champ in the organization.Based on his perfect track record in the promotion, there's every reason to believe Roman Kryklia would get his hand raised.That said, Agdeve is determined to keep his unbeaten slate intact. Besides, there's no better way for the 21-year-old knockout monster to announce his arrival in ONE Championship.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for breaking news surrounding ONE Fight Night 37.North American Amazon Prime Video subscribers can catch the entire American primetime card live and for free on Friday, November 7. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRoman Kryklia says there's no issue alternating between two weight classesIn a previous interview with the world's largest martial arts organization, the reigning ONE light heavyweight kickboxing and heavyweight Muay Thai world champion admitted that he's completely fine competing in two weight brackets.“I plan to keep competing in both divisions — light heavyweight and heavyweight. In ONE, that means anything from just over 93 kg up to 120 kg. My walk-around weight puts me right in the middle, so I feel strong and comfortable fighting in either class,&quot; the 34-year-old offered.Could he walk the talk and pull off another memorable win in the main event of ONE Fight Night 37?