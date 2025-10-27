  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “It gives big pressure” - Roman Kryklia laments chance to win third world title in ONE Championship

“It gives big pressure” - Roman Kryklia laments chance to win third world title in ONE Championship

By James De Rozario
Published Oct 27, 2025 05:56 GMT
Roman Kryklia (pictured) is back in action at ONE Fight Night 37. [Image: ONE Championship]
Roman Kryklia (pictured) is back in action at ONE Fight Night 37. [Image: ONE Championship]

Ukrainian powerhouse Roman Kryklia has chopped down every assignment in ONE Championship with ease, and he plans to do exactly the same when he returns to action early next month.

Ad

The two-division, two-sport king steps back inside the Circle to trade leather against undefeated Turkish slugger Samet Agdeve for the inaugural ONE heavyweight kickboxing world title.

Their scheduled five-round tie serves as the main event of ONE Fight Night 37 in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, November 7.

Ahead of his eighth promotional appearance, Roman Kryklia opened up about how he overcomes the pressure he faces with each passing test.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"When you become a champion, you feel pressure more and more with time. People see me as the most dominant heavyweight striker in the world. It gives big pressure, but I don’t care because of my discipline," the 34-year-old shared.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

A win over the promotional newcomer next month will see the Champ Belts martial artist become a triple champ in the organization.

Based on his perfect track record in the promotion, there's every reason to believe Roman Kryklia would get his hand raised.

That said, Agdeve is determined to keep his unbeaten slate intact. Besides, there's no better way for the 21-year-old knockout monster to announce his arrival in ONE Championship.

Ad

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for breaking news surrounding ONE Fight Night 37.

North American Amazon Prime Video subscribers can catch the entire American primetime card live and for free on Friday, November 7.

Ad

Roman Kryklia says there's no issue alternating between two weight classes

In a previous interview with the world's largest martial arts organization, the reigning ONE light heavyweight kickboxing and heavyweight Muay Thai world champion admitted that he's completely fine competing in two weight brackets.

“I plan to keep competing in both divisions — light heavyweight and heavyweight. In ONE, that means anything from just over 93 kg up to 120 kg. My walk-around weight puts me right in the middle, so I feel strong and comfortable fighting in either class," the 34-year-old offered.

Could he walk the talk and pull off another memorable win in the main event of ONE Fight Night 37?

About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications