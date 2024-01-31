“It would be a good matchup” – Jackie Buntan says possible Anissa Meksen vs Janet Todd war would be instant classic

Jackie Buntan watched on at ONE Friday Fights 46 as Anissa Meksen, one of the most acclaimed strikers in the world, returned to action under the ONE Championship banner.

Anissa Meksen’s return was unfortunately spoiled by Thai phenom Phetjeeja who secured a decisive win to claim the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world championship.

As a result, ‘The Queen’ will likely be next for the returning Janet Todd in a high stakes title unification clash set to go down at some point this year.

Buntan is very aware of the skills that her training partner Todd brings to the table and whilst it may not be the fight we are getting, she still believes that Todd taking on Meksen would make for an incredible match-up.

She spoke about a potential fight between the two, and how she sees it playing out during a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA. She said:

“I think it would be a good matchup, period. Experience versus experience, they’re two great athletes in the same division - everyone wants to see the greats compete against each other.”

Jackie Buntan was impressed by Phetjeeja at ONE Friday Fights 46

Despite her own hype for Meksen’s return and a potential clash with Todd, Jackie Buntan was quick to praise the performance of Phetjeeja.

‘The Queen’ really put herself on the map during her appearances on the Friday Fights series throughout 2023 with a run of impressive finishes.

That being said, ending the year as a world champion with a win over Meksen was something that no one could have seen coming at the start of the year.

Her performance against Meksen sets her up perfectly for the unification clash with Todd which now becomes a highly anticipated contest after the way that ONE Friday Fights 46 played out.

The Thai striker can no longer be considered an unknown quantity inside the Circle, but the sky is the limit considering her potential.