“It helps you become stronger” – Liam Harrison on importance of fighting scared against strong opponents

There isn’t much that can surprise Liam Harrison at this stage in his career, thanks to his over twenty years of competitive experience. With his veteran status, ‘Hitman’ is not just a crafty competitor inside the Circle; he is an excellent source of wisdom for fellow fighters looking to follow in his footsteps.

When the Brit makes the walk under the ONE Championship banner, he knows his own mind and his body well enough at this stage to have clarity under immense pressure.

That being said, in a recent podcast appearance, Harrison spoke about how embracing that fear and anxiety can become a powerful tool when used correctly. While you may expect that a veteran of the game would talk about fighting with complete confidence and assuredness in your skills, that can also come with downsides. Fighting with a bit of fear and your back up against the wall can often bring the best out of a competitor by triggering a fight or flight response.

Having produced one of the most incredible comebacks that the ONE fans have ever seen in his fight with Muangthai, there’s no denying which response ‘The Hitman’ gravitates towards. In an interview with the Caffeine & Canines podcast, Liam Harrison spoke about how, in his own experience, he fights to the best of his ability when there is a bit of danger and doubt:

“I always say you fight the best when you have the fear like, you know, when you get told you're fighting say like the certain person out there my coach goes right ‘I've got your fights against so-and-so,’ you get the fear or fighting with fear. It feels amazing that, and it helps you become stronger, mentally and physically.”

Watch the entire podcast appearance below:

Following the long-term injury that he suffered last time out, Harrison hopes to return early in 2024.