“It inspires me” – Freddie says there’s no better feeling than sharing the mats with two-sport king and brother Jonathan Haggerty

Freddie Haggerty got his ONE Championship tenure off to a flyer at ONE Friday Fights 49 last month, and he believes it is largely down to the guidance from his elder brother Jonathan Haggerty.

‘The General’ arrived at the promotion as a largely unknown striker but shot to stardom in a little over five years in ONE.

From claiming the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Sam-A Gaiyanghadao to his banner year in 2023 – knocking out Fabricio Andrade and Nong-O Hama to become a two-sport world champion – the elder Haggerty sibling has certainly hit his stride on the global stage.

Of course, his performances have inspired fellow up-and-coming martial artists, Freddie included.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Freddie spoke about his elder brother’s success and why it has spurred him to be on the right career trajectory. He said:

“It inspires me every day. Especially at this level, now, being out here [in Thailand], working alongside him. When your brother is the two-sport World Champion, and he’s pushing you in training, there’s nothing like it.”

Jonathan Haggerty pleased to be a role model for his younger bro

Freddie’s knockout win at the promotion’s weekly series inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on January 26 should draw him bigger names when his next fight offer gets placed.

And despite whatever challenge lies ahead for the 19-year-old sensation from London, Jonathan Haggerty promises to keep his younger brother in good company and, more importantly, on the right path.

In a past interview with the South China Morning Post, Jonathan Haggerty shared:

“I'm so happy he's got what he's wanted, you know, for his whole life. He's grown up watching me get to the top, and now is his time, you know? I'm very grateful I've been able to do what I've had to do to motivate him and push him.

Watch the interview here:

Fans eager to catch Freddie's highlight-reel triumph over Dankalong Sor Dechapan can do so by watching the ONE Friday Fights 49 replay on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Haggerty is set to defend his bantamweight Muay Thai crown in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.