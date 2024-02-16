“It just gives me that confidence” – Danial Williams says training camp for Lito Adiwang has instilled newfound self-belief

Having hit a rough patch in his ONE Championship journey of late, Australian-Thai fighter Danial Williams admits his self-belief was somewhat rocked. However, he said preparing for his scheduled fight this week reinvigorated his spirit to turn things around.

‘Mini T’ returns to action on February 16 at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. He will be battling Filipino fireball Lito Adiwang in a featured strawweight MMA clash.

The contest marks the return of Williams to MMA after competing in two kickboxing world title fights last year, which he unfortunately both lost.

In an interview with CountFilms TV ahead of his scheduled return to action, the 30-year-old Perth native shared what his training for the Adiwang fight has done for his mindset as a fighter moving forward, saying:

“I’ve had a good training session, and so it just gives me that confidence in the mind and then I'm just so excited about the fight day. So that’s [the training camp] has just been working for me at the moment, just feeling good throughout this camp.”

Watch the interview below:

Danial Williams was last in action in October, when he vied for the strawweight kickboxing world title against champion Jonathan Di Bella and lost by unanimous decision.

Prior to that, he challenged for the flyweight kickboxing belt against reigning titleholder Superlek Kiatmoo9 in March last year and was knocked out in the third round.

Now set to compete in MMA again, Danial Williams hopes to get back on the winning track against Adiwang, who is riding back-to-back victories since returning from a knee injury in September.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live in US primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Danial Williams ponders moving up in weight

Currently competing in the strawweight lane, Danial Williams said he may move up in weight after his scheduled fight this week to fully tap on what he brings as a fighter at this stage of his career.

The Australian-Thai fighter said he has discussed moving up in weight with his team through the course of his preparation for his showdown against Lito Adiwang at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video on February 16 in Thailand.

He shared this to ONE Championship in an interview, saying:

“I'll probably get some professional help in that Condition Nutrition… Just because it’s getting a little bit harder and I seem to get bigger every time, every fight.

“Every strawweight fight I'm just naturally getting bigger and my trainers are like ‘Man, you gotta move up in weight, your power is just so much better. At strawweight, you got no power and you've just got more kill mentality when you fight heavier’ kind of thing.”

The Williams-Adiwang fight is one of nine on offer at ONE Fight Night 19, which is headlined by the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai championship match between champion Jonathan Haggerty and challenger Felipe Lobo.