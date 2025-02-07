“It’ll cement my name” - Ellis Badr Barboza says dethroning Prajanchai will solidify his place among his generation’s best

Ellis Badr Barboza is ready to claim his place among his generation's best fighters.

The British slugger will challenge two-sport king Prajanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 28 on Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium world champion.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Badr Barboza said dethroning Prajanchai for the gold will solidify his long and arduous martial arts journey and establish him as one of the generation's best Muay Thai artists.

Ellis Badr Barboza said:

"This is going to be the making of me. It’ll cement my name among the greats. I get to beat a legend like Prajanchai for it, too. He’s been the best at my weight for many years. So it’s not an easy fight, but that’s what I want. Words just can’t describe what this means to me."

'El Jefe' built his stock in the budding British regional scene, and he quickly piqued ONE Championship's interest when he WBC European Muay Thai champion.

In 2023, Badr Barboza went a perfect 4-0 in a span of 126 days before eventually making it to the ONE Championship stage in December of that year.

Badr Barboza was clinical in his body shot knockout of Thai rising star Thongpoon PK Saenchai at ONE Fight Night 17.

He then followed up his debut win with an absolute thriller against Aliff Sor Dechapan at ONE Fight Night 23 to solidify his shot at Prajanchai's strawweight Muay Thai throne.

ONE Fight Night 28 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Ellis Badr Barboza says Prajanchai is the perfect opponent to showcase his evolution against

Ellis Badr Barboza could not have asked for a better matchup to showcase his evolution as a fighter.

In an interview with Nick Atkin for Bangkok Post, Badr Barboza said taking on Prajanchai, who also holds the ONE strawweight kickboxing gold, is the perfect opportunity to show the world what he's made of.

"I expect him to come strong, at his best. He’s a good fighter. As always, he’s gonna be quick - good punching, good kicking. But now it’s my time to show my level."

