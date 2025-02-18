“It'll be easy for him to adapt” - Denis Puric believes Rodtang won’t have any trouble under kickboxing rules vs Takeru

ONE Championship flyweight Muay Thai standout 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric of Bosnia and Canada can't wait to witness two of the best kickboxers on the planet trade leather next month in one of the most highly anticipated showdowns in history.

Ad

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon and former K-1 kickboxing champ 'The Natural Born Crusher' Takeru Segawa are finally ready to face off, as the two head to Tokyo, Japan for their much-awaited pairing.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Puric talked about this fight, and said his good friend Rodtang will have no issue competing against Takeru in the kickboxing ruleset.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'The Bosnian Menace' said:

"Well, I think he's been in many kickboxing fights, and in the biggest stages, so I think it'll be easy for him to adapt."

Puric added:

"He adapted better than me, and I'm more of a kickboxer. But he adapted. I kept catching kicks. He was getting mad. It's just reaction, though, you can't catch and hold."

Ad

Needless to say, the world will be watching as Rodtang and Takeru finally get it on next month.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa face off at ONE 172 in Saitama

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon will face off against 'The Natural Born Crusher' Takeru Segawa in a five-round kickboxing superfight.

The two lock horns in the main event at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23.

Ad

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch from their location.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the Rodtang vs. Takeru showdown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.