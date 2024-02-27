“It’ll go that way again” – Thanh Le says Jarred Brooks-Joshua Pacio world title rematch will be as heated as before

At ONE 166, former ONE featherweight world champion and current interim titleholder Thanh Le is set to be one of the six men competing at the top of the card.

ONE Championship’s debut in Qatar on March 1 is stacked with three MMA world championship bouts headlining the show at the Lusail Sports Arena.

Before he looks to unify the division by securing revenge over featherweight champion Tang Kai, there will be a rematch in the strawweight division.

Current champ Jarred Brooks defeated Joshua Pacio at ONE 164 to win the strawweight gold and now they’re set to run it back.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Thanh Le gave his thoughts on the fight and where he is at with the always-controversial Brooks:

“Yeah, I like both of those guys a lot. I like what they do in there. Sometimes “The Monkey God” gets on the mic and gets carried away a little bit, which is a little, but I like him actually. And I like both the guys really. But I think it'll go that way again.”

Thanh Le will try to flip the script at ONE 166

While he may not be entirely confident that Joshua Pacio will reclaim his title at ONE 166, that’s exactly what Thanh Le will look to do on the same night.

All three title fights being high-stakes rematches only add some extra tension between the competitors as they all look to achieve greatness on March 1.

The strawweight, featherweight, and middleweight divisions are all set for huge changes, but the big question on most people’s minds is which titles will be changing hands.

Thanh Le will certainly be trying to get himself into the right side of that column by improving upon his performance against Tang Kai in their first meeting back in 2022.

ONE 166: Qatar will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription on March 1.