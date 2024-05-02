“It’ll be a tough fight” - Smilla Sundell promises to retain women’s strawweight Muay Thai gold at ONE Fight Night 22

Smilla Sundell may be young, but her royal presence atop her division won't be denied any longer.

The reigning ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion will defend her throne against the marauding Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22, and she has vowed to squash the rebellion by any means necessary.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the 19-year-old phenom promised to keep her 26 pounds of gold with her when she leaves the hallowed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium after the main event this Friday, US primetime.

"On Saturday [local time], it will be a tough fight but I will be the one who [leaves] with my belt," said Smilla Sundell.

The Swedish sensation is a perfect 4-0 in ONE Championship, 35-5 overall, and wants nothing but to extend that perfect run in the promotion.

Sundell was just in her second fight in ONE Championship when she became the inaugural ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion at the expense of Filipino-American star Jackie Buntan.

She last defended her throne in a champion-versus-champion super fight against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, the ONE atomweight Muay Thai queen, at ONE Fight Night 14.

Sundell now has a chance to extend her reign when she faces Diachkova in Bangkok.

Watch Sundell's entire interview below:

Smilla Sundell expects to go the full five rounds against Natalia Diachkova

Although both she and Natalia Diachkova possess terrifying knockout power, Smilla Sundell believes her next world title defense has the chance to go to the judges' scorecards.

Nevertheless, she still wants to get that emphatic knockout finish when she finally squares up with Diachkova.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Sundell said it won't be easy to put Diachkova down for the count and it would be foolish to mindlessly hunt for that highlight reel knockout in their fight:

"Hopefully, [I'll get] a finish. But it's hard to say because I think Natalia can go all five rounds. It will be a tough fight," said Sundell.

ONE Fight Night 22 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.