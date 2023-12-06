“It would make the win more fantastic” – Superbon doesn’t mind ‘underdog’ treatment against champion Tawanchai

Superbon Singha Mawynn believes going into his next fight as the underdog will make his victory that much sweeter.

On December 22, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion will put down his eight-ounce gloves to make his promotional debut in the art of eight limbs.

Meeting him in the middle of the ring at ONE Friday Fights 46 will be the reigning and defending featherweight Muay Thai kingpin, Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

The two Thai superstars will headline a stacked night of fights inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. It will be a familiar site for Superbon, but the circumstances will be much different as he walks into the highly anticipated clash as an underdog.

However, it’s a role that the former champ fully embraces.

“If I'm the underdog in this fight versus Tawanchai, it makes it more enjoyable for me,” he said during an appearance on Nickynachat. “I have no issues with that. Being the underdog is fine. It would make the win more fantastic.”

Can Superbon stop Tawanchai’s momentum at ONE Friday Fights 46?

After surrendering his featherweight kickboxing crown to Chingiz Allazov last January, Superbon bounced back with a big win over Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11. He’ll look to carry that momentum into his fight with one of the promotion’s most dangerous competitors, Tawanchai.

Holder of the featherweight Muay Thai title, Tawanchai has won six straight inside the Circle, with four of those victories coming by way of knockout. That includes his world title-winning performance against Petchmorakot Petchyindee.

Adding back-to-back wins in the world of kickboxing, Tawanchai has established himself as a threat in both four-ounce and eight-ounce gloves.

Can Superbon stop Tawanchai’s onslaught on the ONE Championship roster, or will the reigning champ reign supreme inside the Mecca of Muay Thai?

ONE Friday Fights 46 will air free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.