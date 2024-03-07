“It makes me stronger” – Cristina Morales says struggles as a woman have made her better

Cristina Morales has overcome every obstacle that has been put in her way.

On Friday night, March 8, she’ll face perhaps the biggest obstacle of her combat sports career when she steps inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a showdown with reigning and defending ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Morales earned her first opportunity at ONE Championship gold with a spectacular first-round knockout of Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak at ONE Fight Night 16 in November. Speaking with the promotion ahead of her showdown with Rodrigues, Morales suggested that the Brazilian is just another obstacle in her way and she’ll do whatever it takes to achieve her goal of becoming a ONE world champion.

“As a woman, I have overcome every obstacle I have encountered,” Morales said. “If I face an obstacle, it makes me stronger. It makes me go forward until I achieve my goal.”

If Cristina Morales leaves the Mecca of Muay Thai with her hand raised, she’ll leave The Land of Smiles with 26 pounds of gold and her 50th career victory.

Cristina Morales expects fireworks to fly at ONE Fight Night 20

As for how Morales sees the fight playing out, she didn’t offer a prediction, but she is confident that both she and Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will deliver an edge-of-your-seat thriller for however long the contest lasts.

“This fight will have a great rhythm,” she added. “It will keep you on the edge of your seat. Both fighters will do their best. I will do my best like I always do.”

Who leaves the Mecca of Muay Thai with the undisputed atomweight championship? Let us know your prediction in the comments section below and be sure to tune in on March 8.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 20 live and for free in U.S. primetime.