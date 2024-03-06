“It makes me want to do better” - Janet Todd says she draws inspiration from teammates like Jackie Buntan

Janet Todd doesn’t lack motivation, especially given that she has a training partner who’s always been poised for a world title run in ONE Championship.

The reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion is teammates with Filipino-American star Jackie Buntan at their home gym of Boxing Works in California.

Todd and Buntan are often considered two of the best strikers in the world, and the latter has always been talked about as a future world champion in ONE Championship.

In an interview with the promotion, Todd talked about the impact Buntan has on her fighting career and outside of it.

Janet Todd said:

“Some of the motivation is also watching Jackie just kill it in that one fight and seeing my other teammates do really well in their fights too. It makes me want to do better in mine as well.”

Todd already reached the pinnacle of her career when she snatched the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title from Thai megastar Stamp Fairtex in January 2020 in Singapore.

She’s set to defend her throne in a world title unification match against interim world champion Phetjeeja in the headlining bout of ONE Championship’s International Women’s Day card.

Todd and Phetjeeja will close an all-female ONE Fight Night 20 card this Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The entire card is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Janet Todd expects fireworks in Bangkok showdown with Phetjeeja

Phetjeeja has proven to the world that she’s more than a young phenom.

The 22-year-old Thai star is a perfect 5-0 in ONE Championship and her latest win practically defined her status.

Phetjeeja scored a unanimous decision win over the legendary Anissa Meksen for the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world title at ONE Friday Fights 46.

Aware of her opponent’s chops, Janet Todd believes only a barnburner will suffice for their meeting this Friday.

Todd told FightWave in an interview:

“She’s a very forward-moving, aggressive fighter, so there’s definitely gonna be some fireworks.”

Watch Todd's entire interview below: