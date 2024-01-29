“It’s amazing to come back here” - Kade Ruotolo proud to have put on a show in world title defense in Tokyo

Kade Ruotolo couldn’t have asked for a better setting in his latest title defense.

The reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion retained the gold in his ONE 165 matchup against Tommy Langaker this past weekend at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

Ever the student of the art, Ruotolo admitted taking the win in the birthplace of jiu-jitsu added more prestige to an already hallowed achievement.

During his in-ring interview with ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson, Ruotolo said he was honored to put on the best display of jiu-jitsu in the nation that birthed the discipline.

Kade Ruotolo said:

“Super stoked, super happy to retain the belt, especially to come back here to Japan - last time I was here, I was 12 years old. So it’s amazing to come back here, amazing country, super thankful, super stoked.”

The match was the second time Ruotolo defended the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title against Langaker, and it was a fight that had every right to fill the card’s co-main event spot.

Ruotolo and Langaker worked an insane pace in their submission grappling match that had the Tokyo crowd on the edge of their seats. The 21-year-old was on the offensive for much of the fight and tried to lock in a submission every chance he got.

Although he never forced Langaker to submit, Ruotolo got his rival in his trademark D’arce choke later in the contest that referee Herb Dean called a successful catch.

Ruotolo ultimately secured the win, and his third successful world title defense, via unanimous decision.

Kade Ruotolo shows ultimate respect to Tommy Langaker

There’s no question that Kade Ruotolo is highly familiar with Tommy Langaker.

The pair already got in each other’s crosshairs in June 2023, when Ruotolo defended his world title against Langaker at ONE Fight Night 11 via unanimous decision.

While their rematch ended similarly, the pace by which they operated was vastly different from their first encounter.

Ruotolo was aggression personified in the match, but Langaker was a defensive stalwart in the fight and had the fortitude to withstand the American star’s offense.

In the same interview with Chilson, Ruotolo said:

“Full respect to Tommy. He’s an amazing jiu-jitsu competitor. Not a whole lot surprised me as far as attacks go, but his resilience this time around was really impressive. Not an easy guy to put away by any means.”