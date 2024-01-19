“It’s amazing” – Liam Nolan raves about the rise of UK-born Muay Thai fighters like Jonathan Haggerty and Nico Carrillo

British Muay Thai phenom ‘Lethal’ Liam Nolan is uber proud to be a major part of a growing contingent of superstar ONE Championship athletes from the United Kingdom.

The UK is a hotbed for martial arts talent and Nolan counts himself among the elite ranks. The list includes reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty, Scottish striking sensation Nico Carrillo, Muay Thai icon Liam ‘Hitman’ Harrison, and more.

Speaking in a post-fight media session following his latest conquest at ONE Friday Fights 18, Nolan expressed how proud he was of the UK ONE Championship contingent and how he would love to fight at home one day.

‘Lethal’ said:

“Yeah, it’s amazing. There’s a lot of amazing fighters from the UK. You know, like Nico [Carrillo], Jonathan Haggerty. My teammate, he’s fighting on ONE Lumpinee soon, Freddie Haggerty.”

Nolan is fresh off a three-round unanimous decision victory over Russia’s Ali Aliev at ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh on Prime Video.

The event took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday, January 13th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

What’s next for ‘Lethal’ Liam Nolan?

Now back in stride, ‘Lethal’ Liam Nolan has won four of his last five fights in ONE Championship. With his recent victory over Ali Aliev, which followed a solid win over highly regarded American Eddie Abasolo, Nolan makes a strong case for a shot at the ONE world title soon.

However, the lightweight division in ONE Championship’s Muay Thai and kickboxing ranks is cutthroat. The man who sits atop the mountain is none other than reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Regian ‘The Immortal’ Eersel.

Eersel has remained untouched in ONE Championship, but Nolan believes he’s the man to sully the Dutchman’s pristine record.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates surrounding Liam Nolan’s next fight.