“It’s a big deal for us” – Liam Nolan says ONE Championship’s deal with Sky Sports in the UK is a stroke of genius

British Muay Thai star ‘Lethal’ Liam Nolan believes ONE Championship’s partnership with Sky Sports will be huge for both UK fighters and fight fans.

Last year, Sky Sports, the dominant subscription television sports brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, announced an exclusive partnership with ONE that will kick off this Friday night, January 12, as the promotion returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video.

Featuring on the card will be UK fan favorite Liam Nolan who looks to score his second straight win on martial arts’ biggest global stage.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post ahead of his highly anticipated return, ‘Lethal’ shared his excitement over ONE’s debut on Sky Sports, saying:

“It's big. It's very big, you know, for UK fans. They are going to love that. Sky Sports is massive in the UK, so yeah, it's a big deal for us, the Brits. Like my phone's been blowing up since the article came out on Sky Sports, lots of messages from people, lots of support that it's nice man. And yeah just feel very privileged and very lucky but also I worked very hard for it.”

Liam Nolan is ready to take another step toward lightweight title contention

ONE Championship fans last saw Liam Nolan in action at ONE on Prime Video 4 back in November 2022. It was there that he bested American Muay Thai standout Eddie Abasolo via a unanimous decision.

After battling through injuries and illnesses, the Londoner is ready to turn heads on fight night.

Should he make it two in a row against dangerous Russian debutant Ali Aliev, Nolan will find himself one giant leap closer to a potential title tilt with reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel.

“I would love to be ending the year with a ONE Championship belt on my shoulder man,” Nolan added. “Yeah, 100 percent. In the lightweight division.”

His journey to the top begins this Friday night inside the Mecca of Muay Thai. Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on January 12.