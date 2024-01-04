"It's called being unconscious" - Fans brutally troll Anthony Smith for claiming he was "in a dark place" following recent loss

UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith's recent comments about his last performance did not sit well with MMA fans online.

In the recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast, 'Lionheart' dicussed his setback with Michael Bisping. Smith spoke about not responding to his loved ones after the defeat and shared that the knockout defeat put him in a "weird place" for some time:

“For anybody that’s listening, if you’ve texted me or reached out and I haven’t responded, it’s not you, it’s me. I’m just in a weird place and sometimes you just have to unplug and I really threw myself into just being with my family. Sometimes you have to sit back and you’ve got to reevaluate and just kind of see where you are, what do you want, where do you want to go, what do you want to do, because it was a pretty dark place there for a while.”

Check out Anthony Smith's comments from the 3:25 mark below:

MMA fans took notice of Smith's comments and took to social media to share their thooughts on it.

One individual trolled the 35-year-old by saying that the knockout caused him to go to a "dark place:"

"Yeah it's called being unconscious."

Another person suggested for Smith to retire as a fighter and focus on role as an analyst:

"The place [Anthony Smith] should be is in retirement... He's washed and taking spots that better fighters should get the opportunity to shine. Stay at the analyst table, he's good there, just not in the cage anymore."

Check out a compilation of some of the reactions below:

MMA fans react to Anthony Smith's post-fight statement

What is Anthony Smith's UFC record?

Anthoy Smith's UFC debut took place in June 2013. 'Lionheart' went up against Antonio Braga Neto and lost the bout via first-round submission. This resulted in the 35-year-old competing in other MMA promotions like Bellator and Cage Fury.

Smith returned to the UFC in February 2016 and has been a part of the company ever since. In his second run, Smith has competed in 20 UFC fights and emerged victorious in 12 of them.

During his tenure in the promotion, the Texas native has defeated the likes of Ryan Spann, Alexander Gustafsson, Rashad Evans, and Volkan Oezdemir.

Smith was last seen in action in December 2023, when he stepped in on short notice to fight Khalil Rountree Jr. The night did not go well for 'Lionheart' as he suffered a brutal knockout loss in the third round.

