“It’s coming home” - Fans ready to see Jonathan Haggerty bring ONE bantamweight kickboxing to English shores

After rigorous preparation and a successful training camp, Jonathan Haggerty is one step closer to his goal of becoming a two-sport world champion after he passed the weight and hydration test for his ONE bantamweight kickboxing match against Fabricio Andrade.

The only thing left to do for the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion is to beat ‘Wonder Boy’ in their clash this Friday, November 3, inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Haggerty couldn’t contain his excitement when he made the championship weight, as he posted this on his official Instagram account on November 2, 2023. His caption signaled a focused and ready fighter who was willing to take his crown.

Bantamweight king is here 🤴🏼 Championship weight made ☑️ Hydration passed ☑️#andnew

Along with 'The General's' excitement for the fight is the overwhelming support from his fans and British compatriots, who sent their positive messages through the comment section.

The 26-year-old is on a mission to become the newest two-sport world champion in ONE Championship and claim his third title since his promotional debut in January 2019. Haggerty previously reigned as the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion before moving up in weight and claiming the bantamweight title against Nong-O Hama.

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. It will air live in US primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.