“It’s a crazy division” - World title contender Felipe Lobo talks about bantamweight Muay Thai’s volatility at the top

ONE Championship has continued to live up to its moniker as the home of martial arts by building a healthy stable of athletes that can compete at the highest level in its MMA, kickboxing, Muay Thai, and submission grappling divisions.

But from where ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender Felipe Lobo is standing, the sport and division that he is in is a challenging one that few can only understand.

‘The Demolition Man’ secured himself a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship shot against Jonathan Haggerty by leapfrogging over the higher-ranked Nong-O Hama and Nico Carrillo - a feat that ‘The General’ believes Lobo deserves after knocking out Saemapetch Fairtex with ease.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post, Lobo revealed his thoughts on the upper echelons of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai division:

“It's a crazy division right? It's a crazy division. Especially with small gloves, and everyone who’s high-level, everyone’s very strong, very fast, you know, very technical. So anything can happen in this division.”

Watch the full interview with Felipe Lobo below:

Felipe Lobo entering ONE Fight Night 19 with family on his mind

On Friday, February 16, Lobo’s date with destiny across Haggerty takes place within the hallowed halls of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand at ONE Fight Night 19.

As hard as the term “family” has been memed in modern pop culture thanks to the Fast and Furious franchise, it is something that Lobo takes to heart and how family played a big role in his rise to contender status.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.