"It's different" - Smilla Sundell can't predict the outcome of Stamp vs. Denice Zamboanga showdown

The next several marquee events in ONE Championship feature some of the best female martial artists on the planet, and Smilla Sundell is certainly among them.

As the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion, the 19-year-old striking phenom continues to be one of the biggest talents in the sport.

As she prepares to headline ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3 in a title defense against Natalia Diachkova, the following month brings another huge all-female clash at the top of the card.

ONE 167 on June 7 sees the promotion return to the Impact Arena in Bangkok for a huge event headlined by the ONE atomweight world championship contest.

Stamp Fairtex will defend against her former training partner and close friend, Denice Zamboanga. Smilla Sundell has a specific insight into this fight having known both Stamp and Denice as stable mates during their time as training partners.

She told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview that she finds it difficult to predict this match-up based on the evolution of both women's games in recent years:

"I don't really know Denice right now. I knew her like three years ago or something. So it's different. She has improved but Stamp has also improved."

Watch the full interview below:

Smilla Sundell will look to set the bar high

Both fights may not even be taking place in the same ruleset but ONE Championship fans are fortunate to have the likes of Smilla Sundell and Stamp Fairtex both in action within just over a month of one another.

Having already had ONE Fight Night 20 last month in celebration of International Women's Day 2024, the female roster in ONE is off to a great start this calendar year.

Among them, Smilla Sundell is one of the biggest talents that we have ever seen under the ONE banner and that makes each of her fights must watch.

Her bout against Diachkova is sure to be an incredible battle of wills in the main event of ONE Fight Night 22, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 3.

Meanwhile, ONE 167, headlined by Stamp vs. Zamboanga, will air live on June 7 from the Impact Arena in Bangkok.

