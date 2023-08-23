"It's f*cking bullsh*t" - Dillon Danis rages at DAZN after police fail to remove a wild John Fury from the presser

Dillon Danis is scheduled to face Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match on October 14, marking the Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace's first bout in any combat sport since his defeating Max Humphrey at Bellator 222 back in 2019.

Ahead of the pair's bout, Dillon Danis has subjected Logan Paul to constant trash talk. He repeatedly took aim at his foe's fiancé, taunting the older Paul brother over her romantic past.

After the two hurled verbal abuse at each other online, they finally came face to face in yesterday's pre-fight press conference. Unfortunately, an enraged John Fury derailed the presser.

The father of influencer boxing star Tommy Fury and heavyweight great Tyson Fury lost his temper after KSI repeatedly trash-talked his son, as the YouTuber is booked to face Tommy Fury in the event's headline bout. John Fury proceeded to toss tables, but wasn't removed from the press conference, while Danis was.

Police arrived to remove him from the presser, but did nothing to remove John Fury, which caused Dillon Danis to express his frustrations about the entire ordeal on Twitter. He claimed that he did his best to make the card the biggest pay-per-view attraction in boxing in 2023 but was removed from the presser.

It isn't the first time that John Fury has taken center stage at an event that involved his sons. Fortunately, his actions didn't lead to any bouts being axed from the card. Dillon Danis is still on track to box Logan Paul, while Tommy Fury is still scheduled to face KSI.

Why did Dillon Danis abandon his MMA career?

Many fans have been left wondering why Dillon Danis has not had an MMA fight since 2019, despite Scott Coker's best efforts to book him into a bout.

At one point, he was an exciting prospect with world-class Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills. Unfortunately a catastrophic knee injury left him sidelined for a considerable amount of time.

In 2020, he underwent seven hours of reconstructive surgery to repair his damaged ACL, MCL, LCL and PCL. But the surgery was ultimately unsuccessful, as his body rejected the new ligaments. In 2021, he was forced to undergo yet another surgery.

Due to the extensive damage to his knee, it is unlikely that Danis will make a return to submission grappling or MMA any time soon.