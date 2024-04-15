"It's not too far out of my sight" - Jonathan Haggerty says beating Fabricio Andrade gives him confidence to succeed in MMA

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom is hellbent on making the transition to professional mixed martial arts.

The 27-year-old Knowlesy Academy / Team Underground representative says he gained a lot of confidence following his conquest of ONE bantamweight MMA world champion 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade late last year.

Haggerty defeated Andrade via second-round technical knockout to capture the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video in November 2023.

After the victory, Haggerty immediately went on a campaign to lobby for a world title shot at bantamweight MMA, when he eventually makes the leap.

'The General' recently talked to Sky Sports in an interview, and was asked how hard it would be fore him to move to MMA and try to win a belt there.

Haggerty responded:

"It would sound difficult but to win the kickboxing belt, I actually fought the MMA champion, and I defeated him in the second round. So I believe it's not too far out of my sight."

Of course, MMA is a completely different game altogether. The threat of takedowns certainly takes a little bit off the edge of the striking, and Fabricio Andrade is no slouch in the grappling department.

Jonathan Haggerty to defend Muay Thai gold against old rival Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 168: Denver

Before Jonathan Haggerty makes that transition to mixed martial arts competition, 'The General' will need to take care of business first against old nemesis 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The two-sport king will defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing king Superlek at ONE 168: Denver.

The event broadcasts live from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Friday, September 6th.

It is ONE Championship's return to the continental United States since their May 2023 event.

