“It’s finally happening” - Thai star Jo Nattawut stoked to finally compete in Muay Thai at historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium

‘Smokin’’ Jo Nattawut is ecstatic about fighting inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Over the last five and a half years, Nattawut has fought under the ONE Championship banner ten times. Yet, the Thai fighter has never competed in Muay Thai inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, which is an unforgettable moment for the sport’s practitioners.

On December 8, Nattawut will accomplish a lifelong goal by fighting at Lumpinee at ONE Fight Night 17, headlined by a ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title fight. Earlier this week, ONE shared a video of ‘Smokin’ talking about his upcoming opportunity:

“It’s going to be my first Muay Thai fight at Lumpinee Stadium, legendary stadium. I’ve been doing Muay Thai for so many years, and it’s finally happening.”

Jo Nattawut made his ONE Championship debut in April 2018. Since then, he’s gone to war with several world-class fighters in the Muay Thai and kickboxing featherweight divisions. Nattawut’s next test will be against Luke Lessei, a promotional newcomer making the trip from America to Thailand.

What’s at stake between Jo Nattawut and Luke Lessei?

Jo Nattawut holds a 3-1 promotional Muay Thai record. Despite his impressive run, Nattawut has yet to obtain ONE gold. Therefore, a win against Luke Lessei would put the hard-hitting Thai fighter one step closer to getting a world title shot.

Meanwhile, Lessei has some hype behind him heading into ONE Fight Night 17. With a win against Nattawut, the American would prove he belongs against the best featherweight Muay Thai fighters on the planet.

Nattawut vs. Lessei and the rest of ONE Fight Night 17 can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.