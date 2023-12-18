“It’s flowing smoothly” – Muay Thai phenom Phetjeeja ‘doesn’t see any problems’ in her transition to kickboxing vs. Anissa Meksen

Thai superstar and Muay Thai phenom ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja is crossing over to the other side of the fence for her next fight, as the 21-year-old is set to try her hand at kickboxing.

The Team Mehdi Zatout product will step inside the ONE Championship ring with gold on her mind, as she takes on a big-name opponent this Friday night.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Phetjeeja says she is confident she will do well in kickboxing, even if the rule set is slightly different from what she is used to.

‘The Queen’ said:

“I can’t say it’s going to be difficult or easy. But I don’t see any problems. When I practice kickboxing, it’s flowing smoothly. It’s perfect.”

Phetjeeja is one of the most explosive fighters in ONE Championship, having gone 4-0 since making her promotional debut earlier this year. All four of her victories under the ONE banner have ended via technical knockout.

An alumni of ONE Lumpinee, Phetjeeja earned her spot on the main roster just last July, and has since impressed with victories over tough opponents Lara Fernandez and Celest Hansen.

When she climbs back into the ring, it will be for all the marbles.

‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja will face Anissa Meksen for ONE Championship gold

‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja is set to lock horns with multiple-time kickboxing world champion ‘C18’ Anissa Meksen at ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 22nd.

The winner will be crowned the ONE interim women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion.

Meksen is considered by many to be one of the pound-for-pound best women’s kickboxers on the planet, so it’s not going to be easy for Phetjeeja. Still, ‘The Queen’ is confident heading into their showdown.

