"It's more fun" - Jonathan Di Bella on why he doesn't mind defending kickboxing belt in Prajanchai's home country

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella of Canada and Italy doesn't mind stepping into enemy territory and putting his golden belt on the line. In fact, the 27-year-old star believes competing on hallowed ground in Thailand is much more enjoyable than anywhere else.

Di Bella is set to face ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II. The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 5th.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Di Bella says he relishes performing in Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The Canadian-Italian star stated:

"I feel like it's more fun. I like going to their hometown and competing and getting more fans because I like to give an exciting fight, and especially giving an exciting fight with one of their own, with their own countryman."

Di Bella will hang his strawweight kickboxing gold in the balance and step into hostile territory at Lumpinee, where Prajanchai is adored and well revered.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.ONEFC.com.

Jonathan Di Bella says he's the 'underdog' heading into Prajanchai fight: "I'm going to go in and shock the world"

Jonathan Di Bella is the reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion. In fact, ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai is coming for his belt, not the other way around.

But competing in Prajanchai's hometown of Bangkok, in front of all his Thai fans, leads Di Bella to believe he's the underdog heading into this fight.

Di Bella told the South China Morning Post:

"So yeah, I think, I believe I'm the underdog in this fight. But yeah, I'm going to go in and shock the world."

