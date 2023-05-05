It’s game on for Adriano Moraes heading into ONE Fight Night 10

Adriano Moraes is fired up after making weight and will now have a chance to regain the ONE flyweight world title.

‘Mikinho’ is set to challenge Demetrious Johnson for the belt in the third installment of their rivalry in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10 this Friday, May 5, inside the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

After a long training camp, the final hurdle was passed after both Johnson and Moraes made weight, ensuring that their world title clash at ONE Championship’s first-ever live event in the United States will take place as scheduled.

On Instagram, Adriano Moraes expressed his excitement about the upcoming match. In the caption, he wrote:

“Weight-in ✔️! It’s ON 🔥”

While neither Moraes nor Johnson have been known to struggle with weight or hydration, it’s still a feat worth celebrating, especially as the main event competitors in such a monumental card.

Moraes has a chance to do what no man has done before, beat Demetrious Johnson twice. While it may be a tall order, he was able to pull off the impossible before by knocking out ‘Mighty Mouse’ in their first meeting.

Meanwhile, Johnson has expressed his intention of potentially calling it a career after his upcoming match. With the event being held in his home country, it would be a storybook ending if he pulls out a massive win and rides into the sunset with the world title in his possession.

However this trilogy ends, the fans will surely be in for a treat. If you’re in North America, you will be able to catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free on Prime Video with an active Amazon subscription.

