“It’s going to be a banger” - Fans liking Natalia Diachkova’s chances for a world title conquest against Smilla Sundell

Russian knockout artist Natalia Diachkova has many ONE Championship fans believing that she will leave the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with 26 pounds of gold around her waist on Friday night at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video.

Returning to the ring for her fifth appearance with the promotion, Diachkova will square off with Smilla Sundell for the chance to become the new ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion.

"Coming for the CROWN. Is a new era upon us as Natalia Diachkova challenges reigning strawweight Muay Thai queen Smilla Sundell this Friday at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video?"

The 'Karelian Lynx' received an outpouring of support on Instagram from both fight fans and a couple of notable names in the world of combat sports.

"Lynx attack on Saturday morning," wrote Algerian Muay Thai sensation Mehdi Zatout.

"And new!" flyweight MMA standout Julija Stoliarenko added.

"It's going to be a banger."

"Champion."

Natalia Diachkova is the only fighter eligible to leave Thailand with the ONE strawweight Muay Thai title

If Natalia Diachkova hands Smilla Sundell her first loss under the ONE Championship banner, she will leave the Mecca of Muay Thai with her first world title with the promotion. If Sundell comes out on top, she'll still leave Thailand empty-handed.

Stepping on the scale during Thursday's official weigh-ins, 'The Hurricane' was found to be 1.5 pounds over the 125-pound limit for her women's strawweight Muay Thai world title defense. As a result, the Swedish teen phenom was stripped of the gold.

Luckily for ONE Championship fans, a catchweight clash was negotiated to preserve the ONE Fight Night 22 headliner. The bout will now be contested at 126.5 pounds, but because Natalia Diachkova met both the weight and hydration requirements on Thursday, she is still eligible to win the crown.

If she doesn't, the world title will remain vacant.

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Fight Night 22 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 3.