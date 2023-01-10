“It’s going to be fireworks” - Lito Adiwang excited for Superbon Singha Mawynn vs. Chingiz Allazov matchup

The much-anticipated ONE featherweight kickboxing world title match between titleholder Superbon Singha Mawynn and No.1-ranked contender Chingiz Allazov has had the entire fight community buzzing. Fans, pundits, and fighters alike are all giving their two cents on the high-profile clash. One such speculator is ONE strawweight MMA sensation Lito 'Thunder Kid' Adiwang.

Adiwang is a wushu specialist competing in the 125-pound ranks of ONE Championship. 'Thunder Kid' also has a background in Muay Thai, having trained extensively in Thailand in the past. Seeing the possible barnburner in store for us at ONE Fight Night on Prime Video 6, Adiwang promises a classic.

The Filipino MMA fighter told ONE:

"ONE Championship has the best Muay Thai and kickboxing fighters in the world. The fans will not be disappointed, and there will be new fans to come out of this. I’ll be watching as a fan from home, and I can’t wait to see the main event between Superbon [Singha Mawynn] and Chingiz Allazov. It’s going to be fireworks."

If there's someone who is qualified to make an assessment on what kind of battle Superbon Singha Mawynn and Chingiz Allazov will have, it's definitely Adiwang. 'Thunder Kid' is one of the best strikers fighting in the ONE Championship MMA ranks at the moment. If he expects fireworks, then fans better expect fireworks as well.

Lito Adiwang thinks Superbon Singha Mawynn might play it safe against Chingiz Allazov

Though he believes that the main event of ONE Fight Night 6 will deliver a classic, Lito Adiwang also gave an assessment of the stylistic routes the fighters might take. 'Thunder Kid' believes that Superbon Singha Mawynn, despite having tremendous power himself, might be facing a man more powerful than him.

Adiwang told ONE:

“Okay, this is my honest opinion. Superbon got knockout power, but his opponent is more dangerous when it comes to that power department. He’s also a knockout artist. Superbon must play very very safe here because it’s a high-level competition already.”

While both strikers are unbelievably powerful, Chingiz Allazov does appear to have more power in his hands. ‘Chinga’ put said power on full display with his back-to-back first-round KOs of Samy Sana and Jo Nattawut. Both victories were part of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix tournament last year.

It should be pointed out, however, that while Superbon might have less power than Allazov, he makes up for it in speed, technique, and precision. Superbon Singha Mawynn is one of the most surgical, precise, and technical kickboxers ever. He put this on full display when he knocked out legendary kickboxing legend Giorgio Petrosyan with a perfectly calculated head kick.

Superbon Singha Mawynn vs. Chingiz Allazov will headline ONE Fight Night 6, which will be broadcast live on Friday, January 13. It is free for fans in the United States and Canada with an Amazon Prime subscription.

