“It’s going to be a kill or be killed” – Chatri Sityodtong says Rodtang vs. Superlek won’t go the distance

The judges won’t be needed in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek, according to Chatri Sityodtong.

Just like the rest of the world, the ONE Chairman and CEO is beyond excited for this epic megafight between arguably two of the best pure strikers in the world, Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9.

That once-pipe dream will turn into reality in a matter of days at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on September 22.

As far as Sityodtong is concerned, it won’t take the full five rounds to determine the rightful owner of ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title and arguably the mantle as the best 135-pound striker on planet Earth.

The ONE head honcho said during the event’s virtual press conference:

“I don’t see this fight going the distance. Rodtang’s style is just devastating KO power, Superlek as well. I think it’s going to be a kill or be killed, knock someone out or get knocked out kind of vibe.”

Watch the full set of ONE Friday Fights 34 interviews below:

Usurping Rodtang's throne is indeed a tough task for anyone, considering he is one of the heaviest hitters in “The Art of Eight Limbs”.

Even ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty and former WBC Muay Thai champ Edgar Tabares suffered the devastating effects of the Thai megastar’s unreal power.

Plus, ‘The Iron Man’ owns the most indestructible chin in all of combat sports, only being knocked out once in over 300 career fights.

Then again, Superlek has been on a warpath as of late, dispatching his last three opponents in a violent fashion. Danial Williams, Nabil Anane, and Tagir Khalilov all failed to reach the final bell with ‘The Kicking Machine’.

One thing’s for sure, this certified barnburner is a can’t-miss event for all fight fans across the globe.

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.