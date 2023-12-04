“It’s going to be the next pinnacle” – Alex Roberts says title win over Roman Kryklia will be sweetest moment of his fight career

ONE Championship newcomer Alex Roberts believes a win over Roman Kryklia at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video will be the peak of his combat sports career.

‘The Viking’ is certainly no stranger when it comes to delivering world title-winning performances. In October, Roberts claimed the WBC heavyweight Muay Thai world title.

A few short weeks later, he’ll attempt to add a ONE world championship to his resume when he meets reigning heavyweight and light heavyweight kickboxing champion Roman Kryklia to crown a ONE heavyweight Muay Thai champ.

Looking ahead to his highly anticipated debut on Friday night, Alex Roberts told Fight News Australia that a win over Krylia would undoubtedly be the biggest moment of his career thus far.

“I didn't think there was going to be many things that could top that [my last title win] but I think in two weeks when we go out there and we get the job done then it's going to be the next pinnacle,” Roberts said. “So it's going to be huge and its the only way up.”

Alex Roberts expects Roman Kryklia to be firing on all cylinders

Though all of Roman Kryklia’s work under the ONE Championship banner has been in the world of kickboxing, Alex Roberts expects the Ukrainian heavy hitter to be in his element under Muay Thai rules.

“The fact that he gets to hold on in the clinch and throw a few more knees because he's got some great knees there. I think he's going to be in his element there and it's going to be an awesome fight because, you know, I love it as well.”

Will Kryklia become the next two-sport ONE world champion, or will Alex Roberts make a statement inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on December 8.