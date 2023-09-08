“It’s going to be violent” – John Wayne Parr excited to watch ‘real Muay Thai’ between Tawanchai and Superbon

The list of combat sports legends who are excited for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title showdown of defending champion Tawanchai and challenger Superbon on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15 continues to grow.

After Rodtang and Liam Harrison expressed their respective excitement and assessments of the fight, where Rodtang favors Superbon over Tawanchai and Harrison expects it to be a battle of technique and power, another Muay Thai legend voiced out his exhilaration for the gigantic clash.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, ‘The Gunslinger’ revealed his excitement for the upcoming match by saying that it will be an all-out war. The 47-year-old Australian also said that North American fans should tune in.

Parr stated:

"It’s going to be violent. It’s going to be so crazy. Two top, elite Thais against each other is such an amazing chance to showcase proper, real Muay Thai, champion versus champion for the Westerners that haven’t seen this competitive sort of level before."

The hype around this world title bout between Tawanchai and Superbon is undeniable because both only have one defeat under the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Tawanchai brings a 6-1 win-loss record, while Superbon will carry his four wins and one loss record into the fight.

Additionally, the two Thai superstars have a combined seven TKO/KO wins in 10 matches, with each having at least a 50% finishing rate. Both pack extraordinary power behind their kicks, which can put anyone in the featherweight division to sleep.

ONE Fight Night 15 airs live in US primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.