“It’s gonna go down” - Fans on edge as Conor McGregor and Jake Paul threaten ringside clash in Manchester

Conor McGregor recently hinted at the possibility of being present ringside to support his close friend, Dillon Danis, in his upcoming match against Logan Paul.

The high-profile event, known as Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card is headlined by a fight between KSI and Tommy Fury and is set to take place on October 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

According to a recent social media report by Happy Punch, 'The Notorious' is indeed set to make an appearance at the AO Arena this weekend. Interestingly, the report also speculates that Jake Paul will also be present ringside to witness the action unfold between his former and potential rivals.

The tantalizing prospect of Conor McGregor and 'The Problem Child' crossing paths has stirred the curiosity of fans, evoking a myriad of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Something's gonna go down I just know it"

Another wrote:

"Watch Jake piss his pants in front of McGregor. He won't be able to keep the same energy"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Jake's gonna make it all about himself isn't he"

"Big brawl is my prediction"

"Future opponents for @KSI! Man, this event is going to be fucking wild 🔥🔥🔥"

"It’s gonna go down 👀👀"

"Probably to setup another rigged fight. Particular Jake🤦‍♂️"

"the biggest prize fighter in the world and Conor McGregor"

Credits: @HappyPunch on X

Conor McGregor takes steps toward UFC return: Rejoins USADA Pool

Conor McGregor has seemingly started the process to return to the mandatory USADA testing pool. The Irishman was removed from the testing pool last year due to a leg injury he suffered in his defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.

'The Notorious' had intentions to stage his octagon return against Michael Chandler, as both appeared as coaches on 'The Ultimate Fighter' season 31 earlier this year. However, McGregor's ambition to face 'Iron' in the same year was dashed, and the fight never materialized due to his failure to fulfill the required drug testing criteria in the USADA pool.

McGregor recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that he has provided the necessary paperwork and samples for inclusion in the pool:

"I’m back in the pool. Will be doing my stint at high elevation before the bout."

Check out McGregor's post below:

Credits: @TheNotoriousMMA on X