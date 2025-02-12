“It’s gonna make a good drama story” - Keito Yamakita hopes to be part of ONE 172 to redeem himself in Japan

Fourth-ranked ONE Championship strawweight MMA contender 'Pocket Monk' Keito Yamakita of Japan is fresh off a resounding unanimous decision victory over tough Filipino 'Thunder Kid' Lito Adiwang last weekend.

Yamakita delivered a stunning grappling performance, shutting down Adiwang's forward pressure with his world-class wrestling and keeping the fight on the canvas.

All three judges saw Yamakita as the clear victor after three rounds of action at ONE Fight Night 28, and afterward, 'Pocket Monk' says he wants to make a quick turnaround to compete at ONE 172 next month.

The Japanese fighter talked to Bangkok Post about ppotentially fighting in Saitama:

"Yes, of course. Last time, I lost to Bokang in my home country, so it’s gonna make a good drama story, so let’s do it."

ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, February 8.

ONE Championship returns to Japan with ONE 172 at Saitama Super Arena

The world's largest martial arts organization is set for an epic return to the land of the rising sun with ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

The event will broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23.

In the main event, Japanese kickboxing icon 'The Natural Born Crusher' Takeru Segawa takes on Muay Thai megastar 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a five-round super-fight.

