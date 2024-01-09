“It's no greater feeling” – Angela Lee says being at peace with one’s self is the key to true happiness 

Retired MMA superstar Angela Lee has been focusing on the next chapter of her life after hanging up her gloves for good last year.

‘Unstoppable’ has always been an insightful and eloquent figure in the martial arts community, and she continues to share nuggets of wisdom even to this day.

Lee made an appearance on the Keep It Aloha podcast and talked about the true key to happiness. According to the Singaporean-American athlete, contentment and the appreciation of small wins in life will go a long way in achieving eternal bliss.

Angela Lee explained:

“I hope at some point everybody can feel pleased with their achievements. Whether they're stuck in a job they don't like or even with somebody that they're not meant to be with, or in any aspect of life. Once you just know who you are, what you want, and what you love doing, it's no greater feeling.”

Watch the full interview here:

A champion both in and out the circle, Angela Lee continues to fight even after retirement. But instead of lacing up the four-ounce gloves, the former ONE atomweight MMA world titleholder now battles to end the stigma of mental health in combat sports through her non-profit, Fightstory.

Angela Lee preaches the importance of inspiring one’s self

In the same interview, Lee also touched upon the importance of motivating one’s self, particularly when times get tough.

'Unstoppable' shared:

“We all need that extra motivation sometimes, you know? To be able to step back, look at things from a different angle, and inspire yourself. Like, make your mind so strong and powerful, the best that you could be.”

Apart from being a true trailblazer of women’s MMA, Angela Lee is indeed an inspiration and the perfect role model for the future generation.